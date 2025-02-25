Frenchtown Rural Fire District focusing on first responder mental health

FRENCHTOWN — Montana's rural fire departments see and experience a lot.

Just last week, the Frenchtown Rural Fire District responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 90 where two men and a five-year-old were killed.

A 2018 study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports that 30% of emergency service members develop conditions like depression and PTSD. That's 10% higher than the general population.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is putting mental health at the forefront of its services. The district believes that talking through the traumatic things they experience while on the job will help them better serve their community in the long run.

"When you deal with these calls, it affects, you know, your mental, emotional, and spiritual health," Frenchtown Rural Fire District chaplain Mathew Goodrich said.

Frenchtown's first responders work in an area that sees many highway fatalities. Since the district is on the smaller side, many of the same people have been on the recent rough calls.

"What we encourage people to do is to come back and take that breath as best you can," Goodrich told MTN.

The district covers 32 miles of Interstate 90 as well as part of U.S. Highway 93, including Evaro Hill by the Wye. Just last month, two teenagers were killed on Evaro Hill in a four-vehicle crash. Plus, in December, one man died after crashing his vehicle by mile marker 5.

"A lot of winter calls, especially on that steep grade with the ice that goes on there, people take the turns too fast," Goodrich shared, describing Evaro Hill.

Serving as chaplin, Goodrich helps the rest of the crew work through tough calls.

"I'm here to be present with people as they deal with their own spiritual journey," he stated. "We can have that conversation that opens people up to being able to seek the help that they need or just realize it's like, okay, I am not alone."

A key to Goodrich's approach is focusing on self-care. Goodrich offered these talking points.

"What have you guys been doing to care for yourselves? Maybe what are some ways that you haven't done as good of caring for yourself that we can help you with to do better?"

Part of Goodrich's role is also connecting people with the resources they need.

"We also have an employee assistance program, which is something that is provided through the department in the state where people can connect with mental health professionals or other resources without fear of retaliation," he said, noting that many people worry that getting help for an at-work hardship will impact their career.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District believes that breaking down the stigma around mental health in fire service will make a better overall department

"We review calls when it comes to all the stuff we do in terms of fire and EMS. It's like why don't we talk about how we care about ourselves as well, because we are one of the big important pieces of equipment that goes on these calls and so we have to care for ourselves as well," Goodrich told MTN.