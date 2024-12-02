Missoula Area Housing Justice Coalition hosts discussion on ways to end houselessness

MISSOULA — Those looking for ways to help end houselessness in Missoula can attend a community meeting with local groups and generate ideas for change on Monday evening.

As the City Council continues to work on the urban camping ordinance, those not at City Hall are welcome to attend a gathering by the Missoula Area Housing Justice Coalition at Good Works.

People can hear from groups actively working to expand access to basic needs as well as share ideas with others.

Since houselessness is such a personal topic, those who are part of the coalition believe that providing education is the key when coming up with solutions.

"A lot of what is going on is not always accessible to folks in our community and people are unsure who to talk to and what they can do and where they can put their energy, and how to be a good neighbor," Missoula Community Development Corporation community engagement specialist Jana Richter told MTN.

"And the thought with this space is to just provide a few avenues so we can help people who are currently unhoused and also prevent folks who are one job loss or one eviction away from becoming unhoused," Richter continued.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on December 2 with programming beginning at 6:15 p.m. Food will be provided.

The Missoula City Council Committee is holding a public hearing on Monday evening to hear more about potentially removing camping in parks from the urban camping ordinance.

The City Council passed the original urban camping ordinance in June which allowed members of the unhoused community to camp in public parks.