MISSOULA — Budgets may not be the most exciting thing, but keeping track of them is important.

The Missoula City Council Budget and Finance Committee received updates on various agencies' budgets on Wednesday.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA) has $13.5 million in tax increment financing funds items including for things like housing, parks and trails, sidewalks, water and sewer mains — basically anything that the city funds can be helped out by MRA. However, these funds typically go into Urban Renewal Districts, which are areas designated for revitalization.

Watch the full story:

Missoula City Council receives updates on various department's budgets

The Community Planning, Development and Innovation Committee had $12.5 million in revenue as of April. The agency's work goes towards housing, land use and management and houseless programs, among other functions.

Meanwhile, Missoula Parks and Recreation has $16 million in revenue this year. $2.5 million of that comes from fees.

Missoula Public Works & Mobility Department has $56.8 million in revenue, but are only expecting to have $50.3 million in expenses. Public Works maintains the vast majority of infrastructure within the city and they have been busy. For example, last year they filled roughly 28,000 potholes. But, according to Public Works, maintenance on roads and sewer mains is almost 20 years behind schedule, with funding being a main barrier.

Budget discussions for fiscal year 2026 will be underway in the coming months and the city will be juggling a lot of different factors in how to keep its budget balanced, especially as federal grants continue to be up in the air.