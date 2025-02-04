Missoula County Sheriff's Office administrative office closing early

MISSOULA — The continued winter weather has prompted the Missoula County Sheriff's Office to announce its administrative office will be closing early on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office notes while the administrative office will close at 4 p.m., emergency services are not impacted. Anyone with an emergency should contact 911.

Drivers are urged to allow extra travel time for the Tuesday evening commute and keep in mind these safety tips.

Safety Tips & Winter Driving Checklist:



Allow extra time to get to your destination.

Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice.

Do not use your cruise control.

Always buckle up.

Slow down in poor road and visibility conditions.

Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles.

Expect ice in shady spots.

Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary - #dontcrowdtheplow

Check to be sure all four tires are in good condition.

Tuesday's winter weather also prompted the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to close their administrative offices early. Additionally, the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office was advising emergency travel only.

