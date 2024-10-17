Missoula Public Library receives international award for sustainability

MISSOULA — The Missoula Public Library was recently awarded the Green Library Award, beating out libraries from across the world.

“These awards are just an example of proving that, you know, we accomplished that vision and I think that's something that everyone in the community should be really proud of,” said Karl Olson, executive director for the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

The Missoula Public Library was awarded the Green Library Award from the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions due to its efforts in creating a sustainable building.

For example: the library has its HVAC system in the floor, resulting in a 30% energy savings compared to overhead HVAC. This is because when the air comes from the ground, it is more efficient at controlling the temperature of the area as the heated or cooled air doesn't have to travel as far - think about how hot air rises - it’s not very efficient getting it to the ground when it’s overhead.

There’s also more when it comes to heating and cooling the building.

“We use chilled water from the aquifer beneath the library and that water is recycled back into the aquifer,” Olson explained.

The windows also play a large role in keeping the building’s temperature comfortable - in the winter the natural sunlight helps heat the building! The building is also at a 20-degree tilt, to eke out as much sunlight as possible throughout the day.

The building itself is almost at net zero carbon emissions due to all of this, receiving an energy score of 38 - with 33 being net zero. Part of this is also due to the buildings roof top solar array, with the solar panels providing on average 10% of the building's electricity, 20% in the peak months.

Besides the physical sustainability, there is also social sustainability going on at the library.

“We involve people in a sharing economy where we're circulating a library of things.”

Social sustainability and the sharing economy means allowing people to check out seeds, kitchen gadgets, laptops and having different labs and collaborative spaces for people to work.

“STEM literacy, media literacy, cultural literacy, family development, all of that can be found at the library today and of course, reading. And that basic literacy hasn’t gone away.”