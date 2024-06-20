Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula's Splash Montana takes part in world's largest swimming lesson

The event was created to help combat water-related deaths among young children
Splash Montana Swim Lesson
Kathryn Roley/MTN News
Splash Montana hosted the world's largest swimming lesson on June 20, 2024, joining pools from all over the world to teach families about life-saving skills.
Splash Montana Swim Lesson
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jun 20, 2024

MISSOULA — As hotter temperatures roll in, many families might find themselves in the water sometime this summer.

To combat water-related injuries, Splash Montana hosted the world's largest swimming lesson on Thursday, joining pools from all over the world to teach families about life saving skills.

Interim Aquatics Program Manager Hannah Shepard says that it's important to have water education to prevent drowning.

"Drowning is the number one cause of death amongst ages 1 to 4. And it is the number two cause of death amongst older kiddos. And so it's very important to provide as many different layers of safety as we can for kiddos, including signing them up for swimming lessons. That's one of the best ways that you can reduce the chance of drowning. And in addition to that the adults in the situation, knowing how they can be water safe and be good water observers." - Interim Aquatics Program Manager Hannah Shepard

If you want to sign your child up for swim lessons, visit https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/169/Splash-Montana.

More local news from KPAX
DOROTHY DRAGON

Missoula County

Dorothy Dragon mural coming to Downtown Missoula

Claire Peterson
4:47 PM, Jun 20, 2024
Tyler James Hurst Video Court

Crime and Courts

Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients in Missoula back in court

Kathryn Roley
4:38 PM, Jun 20, 2024
Go Sail Flathead Lake Instructors

Positively Montana

Sailing instructors on Flathead Lake receive American Sailing Association award

Kiana Wilson
3:47 PM, Jun 20, 2024
Katharine Berkoff

Olympics

Missoula's Katharine Berkoff to represent United States at 2024 Paris Olympics

Montana Sports
3:19 PM, Jun 20, 2024
Glacier National Park Biker

Flathead County

Hikers, bikers can now travel Going-to-the-Sun Road to Logan Pass

MTN News
2:55 PM, Jun 20, 2024
Lolo Gravel Pit Aerial

Missoula County

Dueling attorneys debate water, zoning in Lolo gravel pit decision

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
1:31 PM, Jun 20, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader