Missoula's Splash Montana takes part in world's largest swimming lesson

MISSOULA — As hotter temperatures roll in, many families might find themselves in the water sometime this summer.

To combat water-related injuries, Splash Montana hosted the world's largest swimming lesson on Thursday, joining pools from all over the world to teach families about life saving skills.

Interim Aquatics Program Manager Hannah Shepard says that it's important to have water education to prevent drowning.

"Drowning is the number one cause of death amongst ages 1 to 4. And it is the number two cause of death amongst older kiddos. And so it's very important to provide as many different layers of safety as we can for kiddos, including signing them up for swimming lessons. That's one of the best ways that you can reduce the chance of drowning. And in addition to that the adults in the situation, knowing how they can be water safe and be good water observers." - Interim Aquatics Program Manager Hannah Shepard

If you want to sign your child up for swim lessons, visit https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/169/Splash-Montana.