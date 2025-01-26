One person injured after early morning incident on Highway 93 North

JANUARY 25 — One person was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an incident involving several people on Highway 93 North near the Gray Wolf Peak Casino.

A local hospital reported an assault with a weapon just after 4:30 a.m., according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies soon determined that an altercation had occurred between several people and two vehicles on Highway 93 North.

One vehicle came to a sudden stop near mile marker 8, according to the MCSO.

Someone in that car then fired at the second vehicle, hitting the passenger. The passenger was then taken to the hospital by a family member, but did not have life threatening injuries.

Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Montana Highway Patrol and CSKT law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities say there is no threat to the public.