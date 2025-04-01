Watch Now
Open house planned to discuss Darby-area Highway 93 project

An in-person open house will be held on Wednesday at the Darby Community Club House.
An open house is planned for a Montana Department of Transportation pavement preservation and safety project planned for U.S. Highway 93 near Darby.
The construction spans about 13 miles between Rye Creek Bridge and Camas Creek Loop.

MDT invites the public to stop by at any time during an in-person open house on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Darby Community Club House.

Construction and traffic control plans will be available at the event.

Team members will be on hand to answer your questions but no formal presentation will be made.

