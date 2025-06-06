Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, June 6, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Missoula's Providence St. Patrick hospital has announced the closure of its labor and delivery department, shocking the western Montana clinic — which claims it was informed just hours before the public announcement. The clinic's president assures that expectant mothers will continue to receive quality care even as the transition takes place. (Read the full story)

Unseasonably warm and dry conditions are severely impacting the Flathead River Basin, with Energy Keepers Inc. warning that Flathead Lake will not reach full pool this summer. Despite efforts to fill the lake, projections indicate it will peak at 2892.3 feet on June 19 before gradually receding. This marks the third consecutive year of below-normal water supply. (Read the full story)

Somers and Lakeside communities are welcoming back a traffic safety vehicle on Highway 93, aimed at deterring speeders. Donated by the Montana Highway Patrol, the car includes added lights and a mannequin dressed in uniform to fool reckless drivers. (Read the full story)