Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 16, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA NEWS — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Tribes in western Montana, including the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, are reviving traditional Indigenous games that focus on skills for hunting and conflict resolution — which were largely lost during the boarding school era. Recently, Deanna Brady-Leader's research has helped reintroduce these games at Salish Kootenai College. (Read the full story)

The Missoula Montana Airport celebrated the unveiling of its new baggage claim on Thursday, marking a key milestone in its major expansion. The improved facility will enhance passenger experience, featuring additional gates and more food and retail options that will open later this summer.(Read the full story)

Clearwater saw dozens of groups gathered for opening day of shed hunting as they searched for antlers in the Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area. This year, a lottery determined car arrivals, with some groups using horses and pack animals instead. (Read the full story)