Volunteers plant native species at Grant Creek habitat workshop

MISSOULA — Sunday morning, volunteers got their hands dirty, restoring the Grant Creek watershed one plant at a time. The Clark Fork Coalition and the National Wildlife Federation joined forces to host a habitat workshop and service day outside the Highlander Beer Taphouse.

Volunteers came ready to dig in the dirt, yanking out invasive weeds and replacing them with native plants.

“We’re swapping out the weeds and, in that new hole, we're putting in native plants. The idea is that this Grant Creek corridor really needs some help,” said Naomi Alhadeff, regional education manager at the National Wildlife Federation. “So these native plants are really going to help with food, they're going to help with cover, they provide spaces for animals to raise their young, it’s very aesthetically pleasing and it's really good for the creek, which is also a spawning ground for bull trout.”

Volunteers dug deep, learning about the watershed and ways to keep it healthy beyond the workshop itself. Representatives from the organizations taught attendees about the plants, handing out native saplings and seeds.

“We are giving everyone plants as well to take home so that they can improve their habitat at their house. So whether you own half an acre or five acres, everyone can have an impact,” Alhadeff said.

Planting took place just off the patio of Highlander, where creek access has been blocked off for over a year as part of ongoing restoration efforts. Seeing the project progress over time from the patio spurred Tyler Lawson and his family to join the volunteer day.

“Highlander Brewery is our family's neighborhood brewery. We find ourselves here probably about once a week. Earlier this year when we came, seeing the fence put up and the sign saying they're doing restoration and trying to have the riparian area function as it should really spoke to us,” said Lawson. “We're both Forest Service employees and so restoration conservation is something dear to our hearts.”

Lawson volunteered with his wife and three young children, the youngest of which is nine months old. He was moved by everyone from young children to retirees taking the time to do some good.

“It’s great to be volunteering and, you know, getting our kids out at an early age to show them like we do have a small part in this, but it means something,” Lawson said.

While this is the first time the organizations have held this workshop, it has already had a big impact. Staff composted bags after bag of pulled weeds, and newly planted native species took their place.

“We've got babies here and we've got full adults who are helping get their community, get this area to look a lot nicer and be better for the habitat. Everyone's been really excited,” said Alhadeff. “It's a gorgeous, gorgeous Sunday morning. I can't think of a better way to spend my weekend.”