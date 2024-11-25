Arlee Schools closed Monday due to water well pump failure

ARLEE — Arlee School District will be closed on Monday, Nov. 25, after a well pump that supplies water to school facilities failed.

Arlee Schools posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon announcing the closure, adding that the "unexpected issue" left the district without access to water. The post stated that they are working to repair the pump and restore water as quickly as possible.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time. Please continue to check our website and social media for updates," said Cory Beckham, superintendent of the Arlee School District.

For updates on school closures in Arlee, visit the district's Facebook page.

