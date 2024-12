MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in the area of Highway 200 and Gold Creek last week.

The body of Tyler Christine-Rosetta Arnold, 22, of Missoula, was found after a family went looking for a Christmas tree on Dec. 12.

MCSO found no evidence that she was assaulted, and the cause of death is still under investigation.

There is no public safety concern in regards to this incident.