Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, April 3, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Hamilton's HEARTism Community Center recently expanded to accommodate its growing number of users. Founded by Jessica Fitzpatrick to support neurodivergent families in Montana, the center offers free services including exercise and art classes — helping nearly 60 families find a community to call home. (Read the full story)

Hamilton’s HEARTism showcases expansion, celebrates World Autism Day

A Montana District Court judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the state for House Bill 121, commonly known as the bathroom bill, which restricts bathroom access based on sex assigned at birth. Plaintiffs argue the law violates their constitutional rights, particularly for transgender and inter-sex individuals. A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for April 21. (Read the full story)

Montana law on bathrooms assigned to sex at birth stalled

Governor Gianforte has declared April 2 as Jeannette Rankin Day to honor her being the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress in 1917. Born in Missoula, Rankin was a peace advocate and organized a women's march against the Vietnam War at the age of 87. Her legacy continues through the Jeannette Rankin Foundation, which provides scholarships for women over 35. (Read the full story)