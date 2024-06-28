Interview: 4-time Missoula Marathon winner Mark Mesmer (video)

MISSOULA — Mark Mesmer has won the Missoula Marathon four times and this year, he’s not only looking to finish first but also wants to set a record.
Watch the full interview in the video below.
Interview: 4-time Missoula Marathon winner Mark Mesmer
- RELATED: What to know about this year's Missoula Marathon weekend
- RELATED: "Not your average 91-year-old": Missoula Marathon's oldest racer
- RELATED: Missoula Marathon runner to share stories of diversity in running
- RELATED: Missoula Marathon volunteers keep race running smoothly
- RELATED: Missoula Marathon brings up to $3.5M into local economy
KPAX is a proud partner of the Missoula Marathon. Join Jill Valley, Lewis Dortch and Kyle Hansen on Sunday at 8 a.m. as we will be live from the finish line bringing you race day excitement.
That starts at 8 a.m. on MTN and on the KPAX Streaming App. To find where to watch MTN visit https://mtnmontana.com/.
More local news from KPAX