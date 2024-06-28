Watch Now
Missoula Marathon

Interview: 4-time Missoula Marathon winner Mark Mesmer (video)

Mark Mesmer
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jun 28, 2024

MISSOULA — Mark Mesmer has won the Missoula Marathon four times and this year, he’s not only looking to finish first but also wants to set a record.

Watch the full interview in the video below.

Interview: 4-time Missoula Marathon winner Mark Mesmer

KPAX is a proud partner of the Missoula Marathon. Join Jill Valley, Lewis Dortch and Kyle Hansen on Sunday at 8 a.m. as we will be live from the finish line bringing you race day excitement.

That starts at 8 a.m. on MTN and on the KPAX Streaming App. To find where to watch MTN visit https://mtnmontana.com/.

