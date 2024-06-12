Community members go behind the gates at Columbia Falls Aluminum Company to see remediation site

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls Aluminum Company (CFAC) opened its gates to the public on Wednesday, June 12, and gave tours of the site.

Representatives from CFAC, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were there to talk about the history of the plant and the remediation efforts taking place.



The event was another way to get people the information about the remediation in a more hands-on way and see in person the areas that are of concern.

Local leaders, including Flathead County Commissioner Brad Abell, joined in on the tour to learn more as well.

“And I just felt I needed to know more and come up and see it hands-on...I'd never been here and I think I've been to the aluminum plant one time, I never worked here anything, I just was trying to become more knowledgeable about what was going on up here,” said Abell.