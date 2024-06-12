Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Community members go behind the gates at Columbia Falls Aluminum Company to see remediation site

Columbia Falls Aluminum Company opened its gates to the public to provide tours of the site
CFAC Tour
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Columbia Falls Aluminum Company opened its gates to the public on Wednesday, June 12, and gave tours of the site.
CFAC Tour
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 12, 2024

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls Aluminum Company (CFAC) opened its gates to the public on Wednesday, June 12, and gave tours of the site.

Representatives from CFAC, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were there to talk about the history of the plant and the remediation efforts taking place.

The event was another way to get people the information about the remediation in a more hands-on way and see in person the areas that are of concern.
Local leaders, including Flathead County Commissioner Brad Abell, joined in on the tour to learn more as well.

“And I just felt I needed to know more and come up and see it hands-on...I'd never been here and I think I've been to the aluminum plant one time, I never worked here anything, I just was trying to become more knowledgeable about what was going on up here,” said Abell.

More local news from KPAX
Aspire Subdivision

Missoula County

'It doesn't fit': East Missoulians share concerns about proposed subdivision

Emily Brown
5:51 PM, Jun 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024-06-12 at 15.03.25.png

Missoula County

Vandals remove, destroy Pride flags from downtown Missoula business

MTN News
3:02 PM, Jun 12, 2024
Missoula Sidewalks

Missoula County

Changes proposed to Missoula sidewalk subsidy program

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
12:43 PM, Jun 12, 2024
Highway 93 Lakeside Fatal Crash

Flathead County

Teen motorcyclist dies in fatal crash near Lakeside

MTN News
12:07 PM, Jun 12, 2024
Kalispell inventory lead service lines

Flathead County

Kalispell taking inventory of lead service lines, community's help needed

Kiana Wilson
11:28 AM, Jun 12, 2024
Urban Camping Missoula

Missoula County

Missoula urban camping resolution in effect as debate continues

MTN News
9:44 AM, Jun 12, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader