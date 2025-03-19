Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here is a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

On March 13, twenty-seven dogs were seized from 55-year-old Candy Evans' property in Coram, with the Flathead County Animal Shelter now providing care to many of them. Evans has been charged with Felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty after the dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions, suffering from severe neglect and malnutrition. Shelters from across the state have helped transfer and take care of 16 of the rescued dogs. (Read the full story)

The City of Kalispell has settled with the Flathead Warming Center to reinstate its conditional use permit after a federal court ruling allowed the shelter to remain open last November. The agreement includes designating a contact person, covering attorney fees and issuing a public apology to Executive Director Tonya Horn. (Read the full story)

Two individuals have been arrested following a hours-long standoff with the Northwest Montana Regional Swat Team in Kalispell on Tuesday. Patricia Maria Holcomb, 57, is facing charges of Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest. The other individual, 52-year-old Arnold W. Deans, was apprehended on a prior warrant. (Read the full story)

