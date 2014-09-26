Quantcast

St. Vincent's Help Flight. (Eyewitness photo) St. Vincent's Help Flight. (Eyewitness photo)

Montana teen dies after falling in Beartooth Mountains Video included

Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, 19, from Bozeman, died from his injuries after falling some 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday.

Fort Missoula marks 140th anniversary Video included

 Families and community members celebrated the anniversary outside of the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History in Missoula.

Folks flock to 50 mile yard sale

The third annual Bitterroot 50 mile garage sale featured more than 200 vendors. 

Teen evades search in Flathead County

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office in Kalispell. (MTN News file photo) The Flathead County Sheriff's Office in Kalispell. (MTN News file photo)
A 17-year-old man evaded authorities after an extensive an air and ground search late Thursday night in the West Glacier area. 

Sen. Tester holds health care town hall Video included

Montanans voiced their concerns and support for plans to overhaul the nation's health care system. 

Many Glacier Trail Overpass hit by delivery truck

Many Glacier Hotel (Glacier National Park photo) Many Glacier Hotel (Glacier National Park photo)
Historic “bridle bridges” in the Many Glacier area has been removed after being hit be vehicles in recent weeks.

China landslide: Desperate search for survivors continues

Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Mao County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. (Credit: CCTV) Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Mao County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. (Credit: CCTV)
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "all-out efforts" to save those who were buried.

Red pill or blue? Bozeman convention questions truth in government Video included

In a nod to the movie the Matrix, a convention in Bozeman featured speakers seeking the truth in government. 

Wildfires blazing under extreme heat out West

Eighteen large fires are burning in the region, including six in Arizona, three in Utah, three in California, three in New Mexico, two in Nevada and a large one in Oregon. 

Remains in Montana solve decades-old mystery Video included

After more than 40 years of wondering, a family now has closure. 

Fires spark in Missoula's Greenough Park Video included

Missoula agencies respond to fires in Greenough Park Missoula agencies respond to fires in Greenough Park
The Missoula City Fire Department knocks down three small fires in Greenough Park. 

Summer of celebrations planned for Philipsburg Video included

Few things stand the test of time, but Philipsburg does and as the town celebrates its 150th birthday.

Volunteers give back to the community in Missoula Video included

Blackfoot Communications volunteers help at Missoula Early Head Start. (MTN News photo) Blackfoot Communications volunteers help at Missoula Early Head Start. (MTN News photo)
Friday was the United Way Day of Action where volunteers helped non-profits get some projects done all over town. 

Juveniles vandalize Helena Middle School, planned to start a fire Video included

Two of the children were just 6 and 8 years old.

Missing hiker found in "fairly good" condition after 98 hours in the wilderness Video included

Eric Hellmuth, who was reported missing in the rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness on Monday. Eric Hellmuth, who was reported missing in the rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness on Monday.
The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then.

Here's where Republican senators stand on the health care bill

Senate Republicans rolled out their health care plan Thursday, and within hours the bill was already on shaky ground. 

Sen. Daines discusses northwest Montana timber needs Video included

(MTN News photo) (MTN News photo)
State and national leaders continue to weigh timber restrictions alongside the future of communities in Northwest Montana. 

Wildfire experts weigh in on this year’s season Video included

 Our very damp spring should delay the beginning of fire season in Western Montana.

Gov. Bullock declares drought emergency in eastern counties Video included

Gov. Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order on Friday declaring a drought emergency in Montana's eastern counties. 

Stairclimb world record sets another milestone for Missoula firefighter Video included

He may be a record-breaker, but he's also an inspiration to his fellow firefighters and athletes.

Missing hiker found alive in Bob Marshall Wilderness Video included

The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday. 

Lolo family reaches fundraising goal for service dog Video included

Robbie and his mom Robin have done several fundraisers to raise $17,000 for a service dog that would help Robbie.

Missoula man accused of killing exchange student appeals case to US Supreme Court Video included

Attorneys for Markus Kaarma are taking another try at overturning his 2014 conviction for murdering a foreign exchange student who broke into his garage. Attorneys for Markus Kaarma are taking another try at overturning his 2014 conviction for murdering a foreign exchange student who broke into his garage.
Markus Kaarma was convicted of murder in 2014 in the killing of German foreign exchange student Diren Dede.

Missoula jury finds man guilty of sexually abusing child Video included

Wesley John Smith, 33, was found guilty after five hours of jury deliberations. (MSCO photo) Wesley John Smith, 33, was found guilty after five hours of jury deliberations. (MSCO photo)
Wesley John Smith, 33, was found guilty after five hours of jury deliberations. 

5 Romanian nationals arrested by US Border Patrol in Whitefish

(MTN News photo) (MTN News photo)
US Border Patrol agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday.

Upcoming Western Montana coming events

Check out some of the events happening across Western Montana Check out some of the events happening across Western Montana
Here's a list of some of the upcoming events taking place across Western Montana.

Morning Rounds: Urgent Care vs. the Emergency Dept. Video included

Dr. Kasey Harbine of St. Patrick Hospital answers your medical questions. Dr. Kasey Harbine of St. Patrick Hospital answers your medical questions.
Dr. Kasey Harbine of St. Patrick Hospital answers your medical questions.

Authorities ID woman pulled from Flathead River Video included

Authorities have released the name of the woman whose body was found in the Flathead River earlier this week.

Man who killed 2 in Deer Lodge given additional prison time

David Wayne Nelson sentenced for double murder. (MTN News photo) David Wayne Nelson sentenced for double murder. (MTN News photo)
David Wayne Nelson was sentenced Wednesday in Ravalli County Court to five years in prison for a probation violation.

Driver OK after car lands in Madison River

A vehicle ended up in the Madison River early Friday morning. (MTN News photo A vehicle ended up in the Madison River early Friday morning. (MTN News photo
The driver of a vehicle that ended up in the Madison River early Friday was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the water. 

Salvage timber project approved for site of Copper King fire Video included

The Copper King fire broke out on 7.21.2016. (MTN News file photo) The Copper King fire broke out on 7.21.2016. (MTN News file photo)
A salvage project is being planned to remove trees in Sanders County after last summer's Copper King fire. 

Missoula PD looking for help finding runaway girl

Jasmine Fuller, 14, is about 5'5" tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. (photo credit: Missoula Police Dept.) Jasmine Fuller, 14, is about 5'5" tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. (photo credit: Missoula Police Dept.)
Jasmine Fuller, 14, is about 5'5" tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Trump signs VA reform bill, making good on a campaign promise

(MTN News photo) (MTN News photo)
The law, which won bipartisan support in both the Senate and House, comes after years of stories about chaos inside the VA.

Body of missing man located in Hebgen Lake Video included

Scene of search from Thursday, June 22, 2017 on Hebgen Lake (MTN News photo) Scene of search from Thursday, June 22, 2017 on Hebgen Lake (MTN News photo)
The 68-year-old man from Burbank, Calif. was located Friday underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of Hebgen Lake.

Montana woman charged after police say they found meth in home with children

Monica L. Richards, 35, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of children, both felonies. (MTN News photo) Monica L. Richards, 35, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of children, both felonies. (MTN News photo)
A Montana woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday.

Montana woman unearths mother’s story of survival

Angelica Osborne had a postcard her mother wrote to a friend from a German concentration camp, with a facing translation, copied onto a metal display panel. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News) Angelica Osborne had a postcard her mother wrote to a friend from a German concentration camp, with a facing translation, copied onto a metal display panel. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News)
Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany.

Burger-lovers asked to embark on quest to find best burger in Montana Video included

(CBS News photo) (CBS News photo)
From bison burgers to patties sandwiched between onion rings, Montana burgers offer succulent diversity to diners. 

Missoula's Jackson Moe could be Montana’s next great swimmer

He may be young, but Jackson Moe is well beyond what his age indicates. 

Missoula bank hosting free financial education classes Video included

First Security Bank is partnered with the United Way of Missoula to help people understand how to better manage their finances. 

Touchmark hosts "Longest Day" to raise awareness of Alzheimer's Video included

A number of activities were put on for its residents to make them aware of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Great Plains Dinosaur Museum highlights "Ralph" Video included

Updated:

Philipsburg kicks off 150th birthday celebration Video included

The town of Philipsburg has a summer filled with activities to mark its founding. (MTN News photo) The town of Philipsburg has a summer filled with activities to mark its founding. (MTN News photo)
Philipsburg is marking 150 years on Thursday with plans to sustain the town by celebrating its history while also planning for the future. 

New name, new website as city unveils Missoula Water utility Video included

The water utility is now known as “Missoula Water”, signifying the transfer of ownership after a four-year legal battle. 

Home prices are sky high, but mortgages are still cheap

(MTN News photo) (MTN News photo)
The median existing home price climbed to $252,800 in May, according to the National Association of Realtors, exceeding the peak hit in June 2016.

Fire destroys building in Grass Range Video included

Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely.

3 key things to know about the Senate health care bill Video included

Here's what you should keep an eye on as the bill moves forward toward inevitable tweaks and an expected vote next week. 

New nursing apprenticeship program helps fill baby-boomer gap Video included

The health care industry has to deal with more patients and fewer caregivers as baby-boomers get older. (MTN News photo) The health care industry has to deal with more patients and fewer caregivers as baby-boomers get older. (MTN News photo)
The health care industry has to deal with more patients and fewer caregivers as baby-boomers get older.

Search for a missing man underway near Hebgen Lake Video included

A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake. 

Yellowstone grizzlies moved off Endangered Species List Video included

(photo credit: US Dept. of the Interior) (photo credit: US Dept. of the Interior)
Federal officials are taking Yellowstone grizzly bears off the list of "threatened" species, saying there enough bears now to stabilize the population.

Gianforte hits the ground running on first day in office Video included

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (right) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (right) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester
Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke 

Missoula County Commission approves disaster emergency plan Video included

(MTN News Photo) (MTN News Photo)
The Missoula Office of Emergency Management has released their detailed plan on handling potential natural threats to the community. 

Missoula man accused of attacking woman with knife and mallet

(Missoula County Photo) (Missoula County Photo)
46-year-old Shawn McQuarrie faces five charges including criminal endangerment and aggravated assault.

Investigation continues after body washes up along Flathead River Video included

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says there are several missing persons in the county right now.

Mountain Water now owned by Missoula Video included

(MTN News/Dennis Bragg photo) (MTN News/Dennis Bragg photo)
Missoula District Court Judge Karen Townsend gave her final approval Thursday morning to the settlement worked out.

At least 4 Senate Republicans oppose health care bill, putting it in jeopardy Video included

Those senators -- Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin -- issued a joint statement about their position.

Man missing in Bob Marshall Wilderness training with Missoula outfitter Video included

Search efforts continue for Eric Hellmuth, who was reported missing in the rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness on Monday.

Trump: I did not make recordings of Comey

President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday.

Daines hasn’t decided on latest Obamacare repeal bill; Tester blasts it

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in his D.C. office U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in his D.C. office
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too. 

Montana crews helping with wildfires in the Southwest Video included

Montana firefighters are heading out to help battle wildfires burning in the southwestern United States. 

$10K given to support DREAM Adaptive summer camp

The DREAM Summer Water Sports Program will take place from July 11 until July 14 on Echo Lake in Bigfork. (MTN News file photo) The DREAM Summer Water Sports Program will take place from July 11 until July 14 on Echo Lake in Bigfork. (MTN News file photo)
The Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund has donated $10,000 to help fund the non-profit’s Summer Water Sports Program. 

Frenchtown Rural Fire District awarded grant

AAA MountainWest awards ten rural fire department grants each year, each for $1,000. (photo credit AAA) AAA MountainWest awards ten rural fire department grants each year, each for $1,000. (photo credit AAA)
AAA MountainWest awards ten rural fire department grants each year, each for $1,000.

Montana Department of Agriculture offers "Hay Hotline"

Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. (MTN News photo) Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. (MTN News photo)
Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on.

Woman reported missing in Missoula found safe

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Lyneia Aja. The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Lyneia Aja.
Lyneia Aja was last seen at the women's shelter in Missoula.

Malmstrom AFB preps to compete in Global Strike Challenge Video included

Airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base are getting ready to defend their title as the best missile wing in the United States Air Force. Airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base are getting ready to defend their title as the best missile wing in the United States Air Force.
Every other year, airmen from Air Force Global Strike Command compete in the Global Strike Challenge.

World famous San Diego Zoo brings spotlight to ZooMontana Video included

San Diego Zoo Kids films segment at ZooMontana (MTN News/Brandon Sullivan Photo) San Diego Zoo Kids films segment at ZooMontana (MTN News/Brandon Sullivan Photo)
ZooMontana got a special visit from one of the world’s most famous zoos this week. 

Helena roundabouts spark debate Video included

A petition at Bob’s Valley Market to stop the project has garnered more than 100 signatures. (MTN News photo) A petition at Bob’s Valley Market to stop the project has garnered more than 100 signatures. (MTN News photo)
Residents in the North Valley are divided about proposed roundabouts.

Montana news headlines

Here's a look at your Thursday top news stories from across Western Montana.

Fraud Watch: Mortgage recovery scams Video included

If you’re having trouble paying your mortgage, the last thing you need is to lose more money. 

GOP Senate health care bill released Video included

Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Age is just a number for two Octogenarian rodeo stars Video included

Bud Clemons, 80, from Colorado and JW Campbell, 84, from Alberta, Canada went head-to-head in the Darby arena. (MTN News photo) Bud Clemons, 80, from Colorado and JW Campbell, 84, from Alberta, Canada went head-to-head in the Darby arena. (MTN News photo)
Whoever said rodeo is a young man's game has clearly never seen the National Senior Pros do their thing.

Grizzly bear management discussed in Choteau Video included

This week the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is meeting in Choteau to discuss the future of bears in Montana and other states. This week the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is meeting in Choteau to discuss the future of bears in Montana and other states.
This week the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is meeting in Choteau to discuss the future of bears in Montana and other states.

West Yellowstone area hit by swarm of small earthquakes in recent days Video included

Hundreds of small earthquakes in West Yellowstone area in recent weeks. (MTN News photo) Hundreds of small earthquakes in West Yellowstone area in recent weeks. (MTN News photo)
The earth continues to shake under and near West Yellowstone as the region has been swarmed by several small earthquakes in recent days.

