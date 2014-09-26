Fort Missoula marks 140th anniversary Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:59 PM EDT Updated: Families and community members celebrated the anniversary outside of the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History in Missoula. More>>

Folks flock to 50 mile yard sale Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:59 PM EDT Updated: The third annual Bitterroot 50 mile garage sale featured more than 200 vendors. More>>

Teen evades search in Flathead County The Flathead County Sheriff's Office in Kalispell. (MTN News file photo) Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:33 PM EDT Updated: A 17-year-old man evaded authorities after an extensive an air and ground search late Thursday night in the West Glacier area. More>>

Sen. Tester holds health care town hall Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:20 PM EDT Updated: Montanans voiced their concerns and support for plans to overhaul the nation's health care system. More>>

Many Glacier Trail Overpass hit by delivery truck Many Glacier Hotel (Glacier National Park photo) Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:10 AM EDT Updated: Historic “bridle bridges” in the Many Glacier area has been removed after being hit be vehicles in recent weeks. More>>

China landslide: Desperate search for survivors continues Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Mao County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. (Credit: CCTV) Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:57 AM EDT Updated: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "all-out efforts" to save those who were buried. More>>

Wildfires blazing under extreme heat out West Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:05 PM EDT Updated: Eighteen large fires are burning in the region, including six in Arizona, three in Utah, three in California, three in New Mexico, two in Nevada and a large one in Oregon. More>>

Remains in Montana solve decades-old mystery Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:36 PM EDT Updated: After more than 40 years of wondering, a family now has closure. More>>

Fires spark in Missoula's Greenough Park Missoula agencies respond to fires in Greenough Park Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:16 PM EDT Updated: The Missoula City Fire Department knocks down three small fires in Greenough Park. More>>

Summer of celebrations planned for Philipsburg Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:24 PM EDT Updated: Few things stand the test of time, but Philipsburg does and as the town celebrates its 150th birthday. More>>

Volunteers give back to the community in Missoula Blackfoot Communications volunteers help at Missoula Early Head Start. (MTN News photo) Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:45 PM EDT Updated: Friday was the United Way Day of Action where volunteers helped non-profits get some projects done all over town. More>>

Missing hiker found in "fairly good" condition after 98 hours in the wilderness Eric Hellmuth, who was reported missing in the rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness on Monday. Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Updated: The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then. More>>

Sen. Daines discusses northwest Montana timber needs (MTN News photo) Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:29 AM EDT Updated: State and national leaders continue to weigh timber restrictions alongside the future of communities in Northwest Montana. More>>

Gov. Bullock declares drought emergency in eastern counties Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:18 AM EDT Updated: Gov. Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order on Friday declaring a drought emergency in Montana's eastern counties. More>>

Missing hiker found alive in Bob Marshall Wilderness Friday, June 23, 2017 7:46 PM EDT Updated: The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday. More>>

Lolo family reaches fundraising goal for service dog Friday, June 23, 2017 7:29 PM EDT Updated: Robbie and his mom Robin have done several fundraisers to raise $17,000 for a service dog that would help Robbie. More>>

Missoula man accused of killing exchange student appeals case to US Supreme Court Attorneys for Markus Kaarma are taking another try at overturning his 2014 conviction for murdering a foreign exchange student who broke into his garage. Friday, June 23, 2017 7:13 PM EDT Updated: Markus Kaarma was convicted of murder in 2014 in the killing of German foreign exchange student Diren Dede. More>>

Missoula jury finds man guilty of sexually abusing child Wesley John Smith, 33, was found guilty after five hours of jury deliberations. (MSCO photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:31 PM EDT Updated: Wesley John Smith, 33, was found guilty after five hours of jury deliberations. More>>

5 Romanian nationals arrested by US Border Patrol in Whitefish (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:02 PM EDT Updated: US Border Patrol agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday. More>>

Upcoming Western Montana coming events Check out some of the events happening across Western Montana Friday, June 23, 2017 5:53 PM EDT Updated: Here's a list of some of the upcoming events taking place across Western Montana. More>>

Morning Rounds: Urgent Care vs. the Emergency Dept. Dr. Kasey Harbine of St. Patrick Hospital answers your medical questions. Friday, June 23, 2017 4:39 PM EDT Updated: Dr. Kasey Harbine of St. Patrick Hospital answers your medical questions. More>>

Authorities ID woman pulled from Flathead River Friday, June 23, 2017 4:30 PM EDT Updated: Authorities have released the name of the woman whose body was found in the Flathead River earlier this week. More>>

Man who killed 2 in Deer Lodge given additional prison time David Wayne Nelson sentenced for double murder. (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 4:14 PM EDT Updated: David Wayne Nelson was sentenced Wednesday in Ravalli County Court to five years in prison for a probation violation. More>>

Driver OK after car lands in Madison River A vehicle ended up in the Madison River early Friday morning. (MTN News photo Friday, June 23, 2017 3:42 PM EDT Updated: The driver of a vehicle that ended up in the Madison River early Friday was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the water. More>>

Salvage timber project approved for site of Copper King fire The Copper King fire broke out on 7.21.2016. (MTN News file photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 3:07 PM EDT Updated: A salvage project is being planned to remove trees in Sanders County after last summer's Copper King fire. More>>

Missoula PD looking for help finding runaway girl Jasmine Fuller, 14, is about 5'5" tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. (photo credit: Missoula Police Dept.) Friday, June 23, 2017 2:48 PM EDT Updated: Jasmine Fuller, 14, is about 5'5" tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. More>>

Trump signs VA reform bill, making good on a campaign promise (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 2:40 PM EDT Updated: The law, which won bipartisan support in both the Senate and House, comes after years of stories about chaos inside the VA. More>>

Body of missing man located in Hebgen Lake Scene of search from Thursday, June 22, 2017 on Hebgen Lake (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 2:28 PM EDT Updated: The 68-year-old man from Burbank, Calif. was located Friday underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of Hebgen Lake. More>>

Montana woman charged after police say they found meth in home with children Monica L. Richards, 35, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of children, both felonies. (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 2:06 PM EDT Updated: A Montana woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday. More>>

Montana woman unearths mother’s story of survival Angelica Osborne had a postcard her mother wrote to a friend from a German concentration camp, with a facing translation, copied onto a metal display panel. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News) Friday, June 23, 2017 1:32 PM EDT Updated: Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany. More>>

Missoula bank hosting free financial education classes Friday, June 23, 2017 12:31 PM EDT Updated: First Security Bank is partnered with the United Way of Missoula to help people understand how to better manage their finances. More>>

Great Plains Dinosaur Museum highlights "Ralph" Friday, June 23, 2017 11:47 AM EDT Updated: Paleontology director Cary Woodruff says that "Ralph" comes from rock that is 150 million years old. More>>

Philipsburg kicks off 150th birthday celebration The town of Philipsburg has a summer filled with activities to mark its founding. (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 11:23 AM EDT Updated: Philipsburg is marking 150 years on Thursday with plans to sustain the town by celebrating its history while also planning for the future. More>>

Home prices are sky high, but mortgages are still cheap (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 10:40 AM EDT Updated: The median existing home price climbed to $252,800 in May, according to the National Association of Realtors, exceeding the peak hit in June 2016. More>>

Fire destroys building in Grass Range Friday, June 23, 2017 10:27 AM EDT Updated: Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely. More>>

3 key things to know about the Senate health care bill Friday, June 23, 2017 8:55 AM EDT Updated: Here's what you should keep an eye on as the bill moves forward toward inevitable tweaks and an expected vote next week. More>>

New nursing apprenticeship program helps fill baby-boomer gap The health care industry has to deal with more patients and fewer caregivers as baby-boomers get older. (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 8:22 AM EDT Updated: The health care industry has to deal with more patients and fewer caregivers as baby-boomers get older. More>>

Search for a missing man underway near Hebgen Lake Friday, June 23, 2017 12:29 AM EDT Updated: A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake. More>>

Yellowstone grizzlies moved off Endangered Species List (photo credit: US Dept. of the Interior) Friday, June 23, 2017 12:26 AM EDT Updated: Federal officials are taking Yellowstone grizzly bears off the list of "threatened" species, saying there enough bears now to stabilize the population. More>>

Gianforte hits the ground running on first day in office U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (right) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:35 PM EDT Updated: Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke More>>

Missoula County Commission approves disaster emergency plan (MTN News Photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 1:16 PM EDT Updated: The Missoula Office of Emergency Management has released their detailed plan on handling potential natural threats to the community. More>>

Investigation continues after body washes up along Flathead River Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:37 PM EDT Updated: Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says there are several missing persons in the county right now. More>>

UPDATE Mountain Water now owned by Missoula (MTN News/Dennis Bragg photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:11 PM EDT Updated: Missoula District Court Judge Karen Townsend gave her final approval Thursday morning to the settlement worked out. More>>

Trump: I did not make recordings of Comey Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:40 PM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday. More>>

Daines hasn’t decided on latest Obamacare repeal bill; Tester blasts it U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in his D.C. office Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:28 PM EDT Updated: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too. More>>

Montana crews helping with wildfires in the Southwest Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:14 PM EDT Updated: Montana firefighters are heading out to help battle wildfires burning in the southwestern United States. More>>

$10K given to support DREAM Adaptive summer camp The DREAM Summer Water Sports Program will take place from July 11 until July 14 on Echo Lake in Bigfork. (MTN News file photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:47 PM EDT Updated: The Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund has donated $10,000 to help fund the non-profit’s Summer Water Sports Program. More>>

Frenchtown Rural Fire District awarded grant AAA MountainWest awards ten rural fire department grants each year, each for $1,000. (photo credit AAA) Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:20 PM EDT Updated: AAA MountainWest awards ten rural fire department grants each year, each for $1,000. More>>

Montana Department of Agriculture offers "Hay Hotline" Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. (MTN News photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:52 PM EDT Updated: Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. More>>

UPDATE Woman reported missing in Missoula found safe The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Lyneia Aja. Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:24 PM EDT Updated: Lyneia Aja was last seen at the women's shelter in Missoula. More>>

Malmstrom AFB preps to compete in Global Strike Challenge Airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base are getting ready to defend their title as the best missile wing in the United States Air Force. Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:24 PM EDT Updated: Every other year, airmen from Air Force Global Strike Command compete in the Global Strike Challenge. More>>

World famous San Diego Zoo brings spotlight to ZooMontana San Diego Zoo Kids films segment at ZooMontana (MTN News/Brandon Sullivan Photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:57 PM EDT Updated: ZooMontana got a special visit from one of the world’s most famous zoos this week. More>>

Helena roundabouts spark debate A petition at Bob’s Valley Market to stop the project has garnered more than 100 signatures. (MTN News photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Updated: Residents in the North Valley are divided about proposed roundabouts. More>>

Montana news headlines Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:02 PM EDT Updated: Here's a look at your Thursday top news stories from across Western Montana. More>>

Fraud Watch: Mortgage recovery scams Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:36 AM EDT Updated: If you’re having trouble paying your mortgage, the last thing you need is to lose more money. More>>

GOP Senate health care bill released Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:11 AM EDT Updated: Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. More>>

Age is just a number for two Octogenarian rodeo stars Bud Clemons, 80, from Colorado and JW Campbell, 84, from Alberta, Canada went head-to-head in the Darby arena. (MTN News photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:39 AM EDT Updated: Whoever said rodeo is a young man's game has clearly never seen the National Senior Pros do their thing. More>>

Grizzly bear management discussed in Choteau This week the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is meeting in Choteau to discuss the future of bears in Montana and other states. Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:12 AM EDT Updated: This week the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is meeting in Choteau to discuss the future of bears in Montana and other states. More>>