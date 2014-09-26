Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, 19, from Bozeman, died from his injuries after falling some 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday.
Families and community members celebrated the anniversary outside of the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History in Missoula.
The third annual Bitterroot 50 mile garage sale featured more than 200 vendors.
A 17-year-old man evaded authorities after an extensive an air and ground search late Thursday night in the West Glacier area.
Montanans voiced their concerns and support for plans to overhaul the nation's health care system.
Historic “bridle bridges” in the Many Glacier area has been removed after being hit be vehicles in recent weeks.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "all-out efforts" to save those who were buried.
In a nod to the movie the Matrix, a convention in Bozeman featured speakers seeking the truth in government.
Eighteen large fires are burning in the region, including six in Arizona, three in Utah, three in California, three in New Mexico, two in Nevada and a large one in Oregon.
After more than 40 years of wondering, a family now has closure.
The Missoula City Fire Department knocks down three small fires in Greenough Park.
Few things stand the test of time, but Philipsburg does and as the town celebrates its 150th birthday.
Friday was the United Way Day of Action where volunteers helped non-profits get some projects done all over town.
Two of the children were just 6 and 8 years old.
The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then.
Senate Republicans rolled out their health care plan Thursday, and within hours the bill was already on shaky ground.
State and national leaders continue to weigh timber restrictions alongside the future of communities in Northwest Montana.
Our very damp spring should delay the beginning of fire season in Western Montana.
Gov. Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order on Friday declaring a drought emergency in Montana's eastern counties.
He may be a record-breaker, but he's also an inspiration to his fellow firefighters and athletes.
The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday.
Robbie and his mom Robin have done several fundraisers to raise $17,000 for a service dog that would help Robbie.
Markus Kaarma was convicted of murder in 2014 in the killing of German foreign exchange student Diren Dede.
Wesley John Smith, 33, was found guilty after five hours of jury deliberations.
US Border Patrol agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday.
Here's a list of some of the upcoming events taking place across Western Montana.
Dr. Kasey Harbine of St. Patrick Hospital answers your medical questions.
Authorities have released the name of the woman whose body was found in the Flathead River earlier this week.
David Wayne Nelson was sentenced Wednesday in Ravalli County Court to five years in prison for a probation violation.
The driver of a vehicle that ended up in the Madison River early Friday was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the water.
A salvage project is being planned to remove trees in Sanders County after last summer's Copper King fire.
Jasmine Fuller, 14, is about 5'5" tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.
The law, which won bipartisan support in both the Senate and House, comes after years of stories about chaos inside the VA.
The 68-year-old man from Burbank, Calif. was located Friday underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of Hebgen Lake.
A Montana woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday.
Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany.
From bison burgers to patties sandwiched between onion rings, Montana burgers offer succulent diversity to diners.
He may be young, but Jackson Moe is well beyond what his age indicates.
First Security Bank is partnered with the United Way of Missoula to help people understand how to better manage their finances.
A number of activities were put on for its residents to make them aware of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Paleontology director Cary Woodruff says that "Ralph" comes from rock that is 150 million years old.
Philipsburg is marking 150 years on Thursday with plans to sustain the town by celebrating its history while also planning for the future.
The water utility is now known as “Missoula Water”, signifying the transfer of ownership after a four-year legal battle.
The median existing home price climbed to $252,800 in May, according to the National Association of Realtors, exceeding the peak hit in June 2016.
Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely.
Here's what you should keep an eye on as the bill moves forward toward inevitable tweaks and an expected vote next week.
The health care industry has to deal with more patients and fewer caregivers as baby-boomers get older.
A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake.
Federal officials are taking Yellowstone grizzly bears off the list of "threatened" species, saying there enough bears now to stabilize the population.
Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke
The Missoula Office of Emergency Management has released their detailed plan on handling potential natural threats to the community.
46-year-old Shawn McQuarrie faces five charges including criminal endangerment and aggravated assault.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says there are several missing persons in the county right now.
Missoula District Court Judge Karen Townsend gave her final approval Thursday morning to the settlement worked out.
Those senators -- Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin -- issued a joint statement about their position.
Search efforts continue for Eric Hellmuth, who was reported missing in the rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness on Monday.
President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too.
Montana firefighters are heading out to help battle wildfires burning in the southwestern United States.
The Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund has donated $10,000 to help fund the non-profit’s Summer Water Sports Program.
AAA MountainWest awards ten rural fire department grants each year, each for $1,000.
Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on.
Lyneia Aja was last seen at the women's shelter in Missoula.
Every other year, airmen from Air Force Global Strike Command compete in the Global Strike Challenge.
ZooMontana got a special visit from one of the world’s most famous zoos this week.
Residents in the North Valley are divided about proposed roundabouts.
Here's a look at your Thursday top news stories from across Western Montana.
If you’re having trouble paying your mortgage, the last thing you need is to lose more money.
Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Whoever said rodeo is a young man's game has clearly never seen the National Senior Pros do their thing.
This week the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is meeting in Choteau to discuss the future of bears in Montana and other states.
The earth continues to shake under and near West Yellowstone as the region has been swarmed by several small earthquakes in recent days.
