Coronavirus: Western Montana resources and news

MISSOULA — Continuing concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country, many organizations are canceling or postponing scheduled events.

Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency on March 12 related to the coronavirus.

The Montana University System announced on March 12 it will be transitioning to online learning following spring break.

Some of the events are at the national level, such as the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament and several professional sporting leagues, but the concerns are also hitting here in our area.

This article contains a list of canceled and postponed events as well as links that provide the latest information on the coronavirus, as well as precautions that are being taken locally.

University of Montana



The Kyiyo Powwow and Business Competition – which was scheduled for April 17 and April 18 -- has been canceled

The Buddy DeFranco and ‘Spring Awakening’ events – which were slated for March 12 and March 13 has been canceled.

The University of Montana's Repertory Theatre had decided to postpone the upcoming production of Back to School .

UM has set up a webpage with the latest information about coronavirus preparations. Click here for more information.

While UM will offer its classes remotely beginning March 23, the campus remains open during spring break and after the break. The residence halls and dining facilities will be open as will Campus Recreation, Financial Aid, Admissions, the Registrar’s Office, the library, the University Center and the rest of campus.

Missoula County



Logjam Presents has updated their official websites about what concerts will be postponed and canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Click here for the latest updates.

The Missoula Community Theatre has canceled all remaining performances of The Spitfire Grill (from March 13-15).

The Poverello Center in Missoula had decided to close the food pantry in its building to limit outside visitors to the center due to coronavirus concerns.

The Missoula Figure Skating club has canceled the Glacier Challenge figure skating competition and test session. The annual event was scheduled for March 19-21.

The City of Missoula Fire Department is canceling all public education and training to the public including Match safety programs for first grade students and the bi-weekly CPR classes.

Flathead County



The annual Kalispell St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled for March 14 has been canceled.

The annual Creston Auction, which was scheduled for April 3–5 has been canceled. Organizers say the decision is based on the current coronavirus findings.

The Glacier Area Winter Games set to run on March 20 has been canceled due to concerns around the spread of the coronavirus. Additionally, Special Olympics Montana has suspended all sports training and competition activities and other programs involving our athletes through March 31.

Due to coronavirus concerns, visitor restrictions are in place at Brendan House Kalispell.

The joint Selkirk/Cabinet-Yaak & NCDE subcommittee meeting set for Kalipsell on April 21 and April 22 is canceled.

Ravalli County



The annual All Valley basketball game scheduled for Hamilton has been canceled.

Lake County



Mission Valley Has Talent 2020 will be rescheduled due to health concerns. Organizers of the annual talent show will set a date soon.

Areawide



Parade organizers have canceled the 2020 Butte St. Patrick's Day parade.

The Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celtic Far scheduled for March 14 in Billings has been canceled.

State FFA Convention scheduled in Great Falls for March 25-28 has been postponed.

Montana State University has canceled the National Conference on Undergraduate Research scheduled for March 26-28 in Bozeman.

The MSU American Indian Council Powwow [montana.edu] scheduled April 10-11 has been canceled.

Due to growing concern over the spread of COVID-19, the TEDxBozeman event on April 4 will be postponed to Oct. 10, 2020 at the Commons.

The National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) has postponed its scheduled Soil Health Innovations Conference, originally set for March 30 and 31 at MSU in Bozeman.

Coronavirus Information Resources:

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt

Flathead City-County Health Department: https://flatheadhealth.org/novel-coronavirus-covid-19/

Missoula City-County Health Department: https://www.missoulacounty.us/government/health/health-department/emergency-preparedness/coronavirus

Ravalli County Public Health: https://ravalli.us/civicalerts.aspx?aid=212

University of Montana Curry Health Center: https://www.umt.edu/curry-health-center/corona_virus.php

Missoula County Public Schools: https://www.mcpsmt.org/COVID-19